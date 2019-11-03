Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Hankey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Joyce (Sanchez) Hankey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mavis Joyce (Sanchez) Hankey Obituary
Hankey (Sanchez), Mavis Joyce
Mavis Joyce Hankey (Sanchez) of Upper Arlington passed away at Kobacker House on November 1, 2019, at the age of 90. She was proceeded in death by her parents Rupert and Joyce Sanchez, and her husband of 62 years William (Bill) James Hankey. She is survived by her daughters Linda Young (Chuck) and Sandra Woodman (Jim), her brother Ray Sanchez (Nancy), her grandchildren: Charles Young (Melissa), Steve Young (Angie), John Woodman I (Rachel), Daniel Woodman, and her great-grandchildren: Elise, Jayden, Jasmine, Kiatilinn, Kendi, Caiden, Karissa, Zoe, Joy, John II, and Sawyer. The Funeral Service will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Student Center at Cypress Church, 377 Alton Darby Creek Rd, Galloway, OH 43119 with Pastor Dale George officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the service will be at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers prayerfully consider contributing to one of the following: Voice Evangelism, P.O. Box 3595, Cleveland, TN 37320; MOAZ Israel, P.O. Box 535788 Grand Prairie, TX 75053; Roever Evangelistic Association, P.O. Box 136130, Fort Worth TX 76136, Cypress Church or your local Aglow Chapter. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, HILLIARD, OHIO. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mavis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -