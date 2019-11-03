|
|
Hankey (Sanchez), Mavis Joyce
Mavis Joyce Hankey (Sanchez) of Upper Arlington passed away at Kobacker House on November 1, 2019, at the age of 90. She was proceeded in death by her parents Rupert and Joyce Sanchez, and her husband of 62 years William (Bill) James Hankey. She is survived by her daughters Linda Young (Chuck) and Sandra Woodman (Jim), her brother Ray Sanchez (Nancy), her grandchildren: Charles Young (Melissa), Steve Young (Angie), John Woodman I (Rachel), Daniel Woodman, and her great-grandchildren: Elise, Jayden, Jasmine, Kiatilinn, Kendi, Caiden, Karissa, Zoe, Joy, John II, and Sawyer. The Funeral Service will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Student Center at Cypress Church, 377 Alton Darby Creek Rd, Galloway, OH 43119 with Pastor Dale George officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the service will be at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers prayerfully consider contributing to one of the following: Voice Evangelism, P.O. Box 3595, Cleveland, TN 37320; MOAZ Israel, P.O. Box 535788 Grand Prairie, TX 75053; Roever Evangelistic Association, P.O. Box 136130, Fort Worth TX 76136, Cypress Church or your local Aglow Chapter. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, HILLIARD, OHIO. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019