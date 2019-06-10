Home

Max "Ed" Bruckman

Max "Ed" Bruckman Obituary
Bruckman, Max "Ed"
1954 - 2019
Max "Ed" Edward Bruckman, of Grove City, Ohio, age 64. Born December 31, 1954, passed away June 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer and COPD. Ed is preceded in death by his mother Lois Bruckman. He is survived by his brothers, Robert Bruckman and Thomas Bruckman; sister, Carol (Jerry) Frye; and step-sister, Deborah. Ed is also survived by his father and step-mother, Max (Yvonne) Bruckman; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Ed was a lifetime member of The NRA and supported numerous charities. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians he also enjoyed playing chess and backgammon. A gathering to honor Ed will be held at Windsor Park, 4330 Dudley Ave, Grove City, Ohio from 2-8 pm Sunday, June 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers, Ed has requested a donation be made to The Cancer Clinic, https://www.lifecarealliance.org. Please visit our website at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 11 to June 12, 2019
