Chenoweth Sr., Max
1940 - 2020
Max Chenoweth SR. age 80 of Columbus passed away July 31, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 2, 1940 to the late Halford and Myrtle Chenoweth. Max was a retired pipefitter from Plumber and Pipefitters Local #189. Max was also a US Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Joanne C. Chenoweth and sister Junie (Bill) Russell, brothers-in-law Wesley Toops, Jim Howell and Dennis Robison. He is survived by his children Brenda (John) Smith-Derifield of Mt. Sterling, Max Chenoweth of Orient, Norman (Tish) Chenoweth of Circleville, and Jodi Chenoweth-Gammell of Columbus. Grandchildren, Kevin, Tyler (Meghan Matthews) and Gracie; Brittnie (Ryan), Kourtnie and Maxie; Norman and Sawyer; Dakota; and Darren (Taylor). Great-Grandchildren, Avah, Jaxon, Bella, Sophie Preston, Urjah, Malakai and Callie; sisters Bonnie (Harold) Arnold, Betty Howell, Annie Toops and Patty Robison, brother David (Glenda) Chenoweth. Friends may visit Wednesday August 5, 2020 from 4-7 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus Street Grove City, Ohio where the funeral will be held 11:00 Thursday . Please note that mask are required. Reverend Justin Robison officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice in his memory. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com