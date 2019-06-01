Copeland, Max

Max Copeland, age 90, of Westerville, Ohio, passed on to be with our lord and savior, Sunday, May 26th, 2019. Max was known as "God's Man" - not only by his presence and conversation, but by his profound knowledge and command of the Word of God. He lived and practiced what he preached. He loved God, his family and Christ's church. He was a mentor and friend to many, and shared the Gospel with everyone he knew; holding ministries in Missouri, Michigan, and Ohio for over 60 years. Max also found joy in selling Real Estate, his later years and loved working for Joe Walker and Associates for over 25 years. Max was the son of Stephen and Kathryn Copeland, and born in Drumwright, Oklahoma. He is preceded in death by his wife Betty Copeland. Max was the loving father of 3 children, Steve Copeland, Beth Baker (Ron), Christy Orr (Joe). He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. The family will be remembering Max with a memorial service, with refreshments to follow at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8th at Worthington Christian Village, all friends are welcome. We kindly request donations in lieu of flowers, to be sent to Worthington Christian Village, 165 Highbluffs Blvd., Columbus, OH 43235 Arrangements completed at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 West Broad St.