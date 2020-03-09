|
|
Holzer, Max
1930 - 2020
Max W. Holzer lost his race with father time after 89 years and 8 months of passionate pursuit! He passed away peacefully in their winter home on Hutchinson Island, Florida in the company of his wife of 29 years, Marjorie F. Holzer, daughter Lynda Clutchey and step daughter Deborah Miller. Max was born on June 3, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio and lived his life on his own terms, packing more activity into his brief stay on this planet than could be expected in multiple lifetimes. Max grew up in the Clintonville area when it was still undeveloped and spent his youth exploring the woodlands near Indianola and Cooke Road in the company of Bill Moose (last of the Wyandotte's) and his lifelong friends Jim, Bruce, Jack, Craig, Floyd and Al. He loved to tell stories about his misadventures, close calls and dramatic victories. An Eagle Scout and lover of nature, he always insisted that we "leave the place better than we found it". Max was a graduate of The Ohio State University College of Engineering and was the recipient of its 'Stillman Robinson Lifetime Achievement Award'. At The Ohio State University Max served as President of the Undergraduate Class of 1952 and was inducted into SPHINX. He served in the military (Marines and Air Force), started numerous businesses', and gave generously of his time to many civic, business and philanthropic causes to which he was deeply committed. His and Margie's adventures included travel, skiing, scuba diving, hunting and trekking around the world which made him a citizen of this planet. He has been a true friend, mentor and father figure to dozens of young people, aspiring real estate professionals and his "adopted family" from Nepal. Max is survived by his wife, Margie Holzer; his three children, Steve Holzer (Lesley), Lynda Clutchey and David Holzer (Beth); and his step children, Deborah Miller, Michael Fischer and Jeffrey Fischer (Cindy); as well as the mother of his children, Jacqueline Holzer. He will be lovingly remembered by his 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and will be sadly missed by all. Visiting hours will take place on Friday, March 13 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at Rutherford Funeral Home, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, OH 43065. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Adaptive Sports Connection, 6000 Harriott Road, Powell, OH 43065, or a . For condolences see www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020