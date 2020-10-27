1/
Max Kasler
Kasler, Max
1948 - 2020
Max Kasler, 71, of Circleville, passed away on October 26, 2020. He was born on December 18, 1948 in Bishopville, Ohio to Donald and Nelva (Nichols) Kasler. He was an Army Veteran, a member of Bricklayers Local 55, lifelong member of Northridge Church of Christ and served as a deacon. He was an avid OSU Buckeyes fan and he worked many projects all over the state but was especially proud of being masonry project manager for the Schottenstein Center. The family wants to give a special thank you to his family, church family and friends for all of their help, thoughts and prayers. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Linda Kasler, step son Eric Smith, step mother Beulah Kasler, nephew Ben Kasler, mother-in-law Norma Jean Keller and step sister Evalina Garner. Max is survived by his wife, Nancy (Keller) Kasler; step son, Brian (Mendi) Smith; grandchildren, Carter, Elliot, Ashton and Kaden; brothers, David (Mary), Rodney (Wendy) and Philip (Robin) Kasler; and by step brother, Jerry McGlone. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11am at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Springlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7pm. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Greater Cincinnati Down Syndrome Association at www.dsagc.com. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
