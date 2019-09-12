Home

Max Moore


1932 - 2019
Max Moore Obituary
Moore, Max
Max "Gene" Moore, age 87, of Xenia, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents V. W. and Lucille Moore, brother Bob Moore, and parents-in-law Bob and Thelma Stoessel. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara Moore; daughters, Melanie Dunlevy and Cindy (Jeff) Nuckles; grandchildren, Ryan Dunlevy, Brock (Kerry) Nuckles and Tyler Nuckles; great-grandchildren, Brennen Dunlevy and Violet Nuckles; brother, Don (Angie) Moore; and favorite cousin, Jeanette Laymon. Gene graduated from Xenia High School and attended Sinclair Community College. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Gene was a retired claims adjuster who had worked for Beacon Mutual/Westfield Insurance in the Dayton and Columbus areas. Gene's favorite car was his 1957 T-Bird. He loved racing and was a longtime employee of Kilkare Speedway and was a founding member of the Dayton Auto Race Fan Club (DARF). Funeral services will be held at 12pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 4701 Far Hills Ave. with interment to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 am until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Church of the Nazarene. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019
