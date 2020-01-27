Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Max Rothgeb


1954 - 2020
Max Rothgeb Obituary
Rothgeb, Max
1954 - 2020
Max Rothgeb, age 65, passed away on January 26, 2020. He was born on December 1, 1954 to the late Pete and Patsy Rothgeb. Preceded in death by sister Brenda Boysel, son Eric Hastings, grandson Dylan Hastings. He worked as an electrician at Abbott Labs. He is survived by wife, Phyllis; sons, Guy (Laura) Hastings, Shawn (Delta) Hastings, Max (Courtney) Rothgeb II, Jason (Sarah) Rothgeb, Gretchen Hastings; grandchildren, Austin, Sloan, Erin, Evan, Eric Hastings, Jason II, Angel, Chasity Rothgeb; great grandchild, Oliver Hastings; sisters, Vanessa (Bert) Alsept, Enola Rothgeb. Max was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and role model. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Friends may call at the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL 3393 Broadway, Grove City on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 5-8pm, where services will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10am. Interment to follow at Muhlenburg Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
