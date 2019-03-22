|
Lambright, Maxie
Maxie Lambright, 90, of Defiance, died March 17, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan. He is survived by sons, Maxie (Sarah); Steven (Kate); and Jeffrey (Mary); four grandchildren, and a great granddaughter. Maxie was a long-time educator. A celebration of Maxie's life will be scheduled in the near future. Any donations may be made to the Defiance College Purple and Gold Club or a . Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019