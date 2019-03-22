Home

Maxie Lambright Obituary
Lambright, Maxie
Maxie Lambright, 90, of Defiance, died March 17, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan. He is survived by sons, Maxie (Sarah); Steven (Kate); and Jeffrey (Mary); four grandchildren, and a great granddaughter. Maxie was a long-time educator. A celebration of Maxie's life will be scheduled in the near future. Any donations may be made to the Defiance College Purple and Gold Club or a . Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019
