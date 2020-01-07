|
|
Anderson, Maxine
1926 - 2020
Maxine M. (Rezes) Anderson, age 93, of Columbus, OH passed away Monday January 6, 2020. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd., where her procession will depart at 10 a.m. Friday to her Service of Committal to be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Union Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in her memory to Capital City Hospice Foundation or Sunrise of Dublin. Visit egan-ryan.com for additional details.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020