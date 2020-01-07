Home

Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
Committal
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Union Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel
Maxine Anderson


1926 - 2020
Maxine Anderson Obituary
Anderson, Maxine
1926 - 2020
Maxine M. (Rezes) Anderson, age 93, of Columbus, OH passed away Monday January 6, 2020. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd., where her procession will depart at 10 a.m. Friday to her Service of Committal to be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Union Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in her memory to Capital City Hospice Foundation or Sunrise of Dublin. Visit egan-ryan.com for additional details.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020
