Blanchard, Maxine
1930 - 2019
Maxine Blanchard , age 88, Sunbury, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at home. Born August 5, 1930 in New Plymouth, OH to the late Jay R. and Goldie M. (Kennard) McDaniel. A graduate of Logan High School in 1948, she married Fred Blanchard in 1957. A homemaker and bookkeeper for the family business, she retired in 2005. A longtime member of Vans Valley Community Church. Survived by husband Fred, son Chris Blanchard, Grove City, daughter Karen (Jeff) Konig, Gahanna, son Fred (Michelle) Blanchard, Centerburg; sister Mildred Loomis, Logan, and three grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, three brothers, and four sisters. Friends may call Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. 61, Sunbury, with service to follow, with Pastor Larry DeWitt. Interment Trenton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Vans Valley Community Church. Condolences, special memories, and full obituary at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com Arrangements by DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2019