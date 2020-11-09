1/
Maxine Dillion
Dillion, Maxine
Maxine (Berlin) Dillion, age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband John "Jack" Dillion, her parents Everett and Marie Berlin, and her brother Larry Berlin. Maxine was a lifelong resident of Grandview Heights and graduated Grandview Heights High School in 1951. She worked at the State of Ohio, Department of Vital Statistics, and Kauffman Lattimer Drug Wholesale Co. She volunteered over 15 years for Meals on Wheels and enjoyed spending time with the people she delivered to. She was an avid Buckeye fan. Maxine cared very deeply for animals, she rescued several cats and considered family members' pets as her own. She is leaving behind wonderful memories with her son, Jeffrey (Marcia) Dillion; granddaughter, Cara (Jack) Blakeslee; great-grandson, Jim Blakeslee; a niece, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and her dear friends. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date for her immediate family and close friends. In honor of her memory and her love for animals and passion for taking care of others, you may make a donation to Cat Welfare-Good Samaritan Fund (741 Wetmore Road, Columbus, Ohio 43214) or Lifecare Alliance Meals on Wheels (1699 W. Menard Street, Columbus, Ohio 43223).

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
