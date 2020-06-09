Maxine Harvel
Maxine Tyndall-Harvel born April 1st 1934 passed away May 13th 2018 surrounded by family. She has been at OSU Medical Center for the past two years helping with research and has finally made it back home. The family will be laying Maxine to rest on June 19th 2020. She will be buried next to her husband Jim Harvel, in a private ceremony. The family is asking for those who knew Maxine to help celebrate her life by sharing photos and letters of your fondest memories spent with her. Maxine is survived by her 4 children, 8 Grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Please mail photos and letters to the Harvel Family at 6337 Freeman Rd. Westerville OH 43081. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 13, 2020.
