Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
EVANS FUNERAL HOME
4171 E. Livingston Ave.
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
EVANS FUNERAL HOME
4171 E. Livingston Ave.
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
EVANS FUNERAL HOME
4171 E. Livingston Ave.
Maxine Lahrmer Obituary
Lahrmer, Maxine
1929 - 2019
Maxine Bernice Lahrmer age 90, Thursday, September 12, 2019 the Laurels of Gahanna. Member of Livingston United Methodist Church and the former Rockwell Retirees Club. Survived by daughter, Margie (Donald) Brown; grandchildren, Christine (Greg) Scott, David (Kandis) Lahrmer, Brian Lahrmer, Donald L. (Candie) Brown, Kellie Payne, Richard (Catherine) Brown, Lisa (Dan) Umpa, Matt Lahrmer; 12 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Jean Strome; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband of 54 years, Marven Lahrmer; son, Melvin (Deborah) Lahrmer; parents, William H. and Edna Ball; sister, Phyllis Eberhard; brother, Gerald A. Ball. Friends may call Friday 2-4 & 6-8 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where funeral service will be held Saturday 10:00 AM. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
