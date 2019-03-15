|
|
Lewis, Maxine
1938 - 2019
Maxine E. Lewis (née Catling), born on July 30, 1938, in Bellaire, OH, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. A 1957 graduate of Bellaire (OH) High School, Maxine completed a 3-year enlistment in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1960. Upon her discharge, she moved to Columbus, OH, where she met and later married Leonard Lewis on December 16, 1961. She retired in 1993 after working several years in state government and healthcare. Maxine was a great cook, enjoyed knitting and crocheting, spending time with family, being challenged by crossword puzzles, and reading a good mystery novel. Preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Leonard Sr., parents David H. Catling, Sr. and Hazel E. Lewis, and grandson Andrew Lewis. She is survived by son, Leonard Jr.; daughters, Melinda (Quincy) Howard and Lisa (Rodney) Hopkins; brothers, William Sr. and David (Cathy) Catling; sisters, Doris Whitfield, Rose Catling, Sharon Alexander, and Michelle "Missy" Gordon; grandchildren, Angelo Brown, Brandon Lewis, Sydney Howard, Ryan Hopkins, and Reggie Hopkins; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life 10am Monday, March 18, 2019 in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where the family will receive friends from 9am until service starts. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visit Maxine's tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019