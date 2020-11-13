Oldham, Maxine
1934 - 2020
Maxine Oldham, age 86, of Westerville, OH, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was born in Munich, Germany and immigrated to USA in 1947 and has lived in Westerville since 1969. Co-owner and founder of Scientific Instrument Center. Former member and officer of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. Volunteered at Stratford Ecological Center in Delaware, Ohio and at Inniswood Metro Park in Westerville. Survived by daughters, Brenda Anderson and Marguerite Endres; son, Robert Oldham; grandchildren, Ben Taylor, Cara Meade, Andrea Oldham, Alyx Dodge, Derek Dodge and Kirsten Dodge; great-grandchildren, Hunter Meade, Taylor Meade and Emmylou Taylor. Preceded in death by her husband Anthony "Tony" Oldham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Mission (Family Shelter), 315 E. Long Street, Columbus, OH 43215 or WOSU Public Media, 2400 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, OH 43210. Condolences may be made at www.morelandfuneralhome.com