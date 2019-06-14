Russell, Maxine

Maxine Sloan Russell, of Columbus, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at her residence at The Forum at Knightsbridge. She was born on October 13, 1925 in Marietta, Ohio to the late Clifford and Margaret (Flower) Sloan. She received her BS in Education from Marshall University and her Master's from The Ohio Sate University, then taught English and American History for Columbus Public schools, where she was also a guidance counselor. Maxine was an avid bridge player, hosting a small group of women to play once a week in her long time apartment on Ardleigh Road in Arlington. She was good friends with her neighbors, Stephanie and Eddie, and enjoyed visiting with them and their 2 daughters. An animal lover, Maxine enjoyed a succession of pets over the years, and supported a number of animal organizations, including the Capital Area Humane Society. She loved flowers and maintained a small, beautiful garden with annuals and a Rose bush. Maxine also loved sweets and was especially partial to chocolate. She learned ball room dancing in her later years, and was also known to play a character or two in theatrical presentations at the Griswold Center, a senior rec center in Worthington. Over the years she made good friends with a small but dedicated play reading group at the senior center, volunteered at the front desk and taught bridge to beginning players there as well. She took frequent walks in Thompson Park, and was interested in staying as fit and healthy as possible, along with keeping up with current events. Maxine was intelligent, funny and kind and took an interest in others' lives. She spoke often of her two grown children, Marilyn and Scotty, both of whom predeceased her, as well as her granddaughter, Tia, who survives her. She was also preceded in death by her husband Werner Kohles, a fellow ballroom dancer. Special thanks to the outstanding nursing staff and aides at The Forum at Knightsbridge Healthcare Ctr (Tracy, Debbie, Mary, Silah and others) who helped Maxine greatly in her time of need. Friends may call on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 3-4 pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St, Worthington, Ohio, where a Memorial Service will be held at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the Capital Area Humane Society in her memory. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.