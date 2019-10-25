Home

Maxine Saxton


1927 - 2019
Maxine Saxton Obituary
Saxton, Maxine
Maxine Saxton, 92, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 into Eternal Life with Jesus. She was born January 2, 1927. She is survived by a brother, Carl Martin; niece "daughter" Barbara Freeborn; special nephews, Tim Martin, Jeff Saxton and John Freeborn; special nieces, Sue Sparkman, and Jewellee, Emily, Summer, and Starr Freeborn; and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Russell Saxton, a son David Saxton and siblings Bea Wood, Norman "Bo" Martin, and Doris Clark and a special sister-in-law Marion Martin. A graveside memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Obetz Cemetery, 4455 Groveport Rd., Obetz, OH. Arrangements are by Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019
