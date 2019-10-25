|
|
Saxton, Maxine
Maxine Saxton, 92, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 into Eternal Life with Jesus. She was born January 2, 1927. She is survived by a brother, Carl Martin; niece "daughter" Barbara Freeborn; special nephews, Tim Martin, Jeff Saxton and John Freeborn; special nieces, Sue Sparkman, and Jewellee, Emily, Summer, and Starr Freeborn; and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Russell Saxton, a son David Saxton and siblings Bea Wood, Norman "Bo" Martin, and Doris Clark and a special sister-in-law Marion Martin. A graveside memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Obetz Cemetery, 4455 Groveport Rd., Obetz, OH. Arrangements are by Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019