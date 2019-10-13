Home

Resources
Maxine "Mickey" Schoenbaum, age 91, passed away on October 12, 2019 at the Jewish Home in Los Angeles. Mickey lived in Ohio for 89 years and she loved and was loved by so many. She went to join her cherished husband Howard on his birthday and daughter Cathy Cooper. She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Gayle Schoenbaum and Diane Ballen, son in law Randy Cooper,grandsons David,Jacob, Jeremy and Shane and loving nieces and nephews and their families. Funeral services will be held at 11:30am on Wednesday, October 16 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at New Agudas Achim Cemetery. Shiva will be observed on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the home of Farrel and Kim Golden 988 S. Roosevelt Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Schoenbaum Family Center For Early Childhood Education www.earlychildhood.ehe.osu.edu or The Women's Fund of Central Ohio www.womensfundcentralohio.org Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2019
