Corbin III, Maxwell
Maxwell "Mack" Henry Corbin III, age 47, passed away unexpectedly on May 11, 2020, while spending time with family in Florida. Mack, the first child of Martha M. and Maxwell H. Corbin, Jr., was born on November 1, 1972, in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania but moved to Ohio at a young age. He was a longtime resident of Powell, Ohio, where he spent his entire career promoting technology in the field of traffic safety as a part of the M.H. Corbin companies. Mack graduated from Dublin High School in the class of 1991. He went on to attend Ohio University, where he played on the golf team; graduating in 1996 with a bachelor's degree in Criminology. On June 20, 1998, Mack married Laurie Casper and together they had two sons, Hunter, (born March 27, 2002), and Will, (born January 16, 2006). Mack was a devoted father. He and Laurie spent most winter weekends watching their sons play travel hockey and many spring and summer weekends attending golf matches. Mack enjoyed the outdoors and was himself an avid golfer. He also spent much of his leisure time hunting, fishing, and enjoying the beach. Mack was a loyal Penn State football fan and enjoyed Columbus Blue Jackets hockey. He was also a fan of country music and they often traveled to concerts with their friends. Mack never met a stranger and will be remembered for his warm and engaging personality, his love of family, and living life to the fullest. Mack is survived by his wife of 22 years, Laurel (Laurie); their sons, Hunter Maxwell David Corbin and William Henry Corbin; his parents, Martha M. and Maxwell H. Corbin, Jr.; his brother, Marshall M. Corbin and wife, Karoline; nieces, Abigail and Julianne Corbin; and nephew, Mitchell Corbin. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Bonnie Deaner and husband, Frank; his father-in-law, Stephen Casper and wife, Meg; his sister-in-law, Michelle Keijner and husband, Derek; nephews, Everett and Levi Keijner; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Catharine and Maxwell H.Corbin, Sr., Nancy and Marshall Morgan, and his great-aunt Elizabeth Steiner. A private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family and a celebration of Mack's life will be scheduled later this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Folds of Honor (www.foldsofhonor.org) or The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation (www.cbjgivesback.givesmart.com).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2020.