Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
More Obituaries for May Caldwell
May A. Caldwell

May A. Caldwell Obituary
Caldwell, May A.
1921 - 2019
May Alice Wing Caldwell born July 19, 1921 in Worthington, OH and died June 13, 2019 in Pinehurst, NC. Service for Burial of the Dead, with Holy Communion, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 700 High St. Worthington, Ohio 43085. The Rev. Stephen Applegate, officiating. Interment at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Worthington, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please donate for aid to the needy through the church or organization of your choice. To learn about May's beautiful life please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 20, 2019
