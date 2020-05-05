May Hunt
1935 - 2020
May Hunt was born on March 14, 1935 in Port Washington, Ohio and passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 quietly at her home in Reynoldsburg. A loving mother and grandmother, and a retired nurse of many years. Survived by daughter, Sandra and son-in-law, Donald; twin grandsons, Darren and David; brother, Kenneth; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Carl and Hazel, sister Janice, brother Carl and husband Doyle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
