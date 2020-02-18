|
|
Swanson, Mayme
1931 - 2020
Mayme H. Swanson, age 88. Sunrise March 2, 1931 and Sunset February 16, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Monday, February 24, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The SWANSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2020