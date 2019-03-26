|
Harris, Maynard
1944 - 2019
Maynard Harris, age 74, passed away March 24, 2019. Celebration of Life 11AM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, 461 St. Clair Ave., where his family will receive friends from 10AM until time of service. Burial Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the Harris family, please visit Maynard's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019