Home

POWERED BY

Services
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Resources
More Obituaries for Maynard Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maynard Harris


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maynard Harris Obituary
Harris, Maynard
1944 - 2019
Maynard Harris, age 74, passed away March 24, 2019. Celebration of Life 11AM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, 461 St. Clair Ave., where his family will receive friends from 10AM until time of service. Burial Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the Harris family, please visit Maynard's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now