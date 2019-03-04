|
|
Gillenwater, Maysie P.
1927 - 2019
Maysie P. Gillenwater born March 16, 1927 in Lincoln County, West Virginia went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 22, 2019. Maysie enjoyed painting landscapes and animals. She also enjoyed gardening and crocheting. She was a committed Christian. She loved Jesus, and she loved her well-worn Bible. Preceded in death by husband Bill, parents Fletcher and Lily (Duty) Davis, four sisters and three brothers. Survived by sons, Dennis (Debra) and Barry (Fiancé Caroline Reinier); daughters, Sandra (Dave) Nolte and Linda (Frank) Prince; nine grandchildren, Derek and David Williams, Amy (Phil) Day, Bethany (Ryan) Brown, Julie (Chad) Staffan, Laura (Toby) Cline, Robert, Jason (Deleen), and Tony Gillenwater; 13 great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Evelyn, Lydia and Andrew Brown, Megan, Sarah, Kaitlyn and Avery Staffan, Kiley, Ellie, Sadie, and Hailey Cline, Bennett Warner; and many nieces and nephews. Private family memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements with the SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, Ohio, where online guestbook may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019