Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Resources
More Obituaries for Maysie Gillenwater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maysie P. Gillenwater

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maysie P. Gillenwater Obituary
Gillenwater, Maysie P.
1927 - 2019
Maysie P. Gillenwater born March 16, 1927 in Lincoln County, West Virginia went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 22, 2019. Maysie enjoyed painting landscapes and animals. She also enjoyed gardening and crocheting. She was a committed Christian. She loved Jesus, and she loved her well-worn Bible. Preceded in death by husband Bill, parents Fletcher and Lily (Duty) Davis, four sisters and three brothers. Survived by sons, Dennis (Debra) and Barry (Fiancé Caroline Reinier); daughters, Sandra (Dave) Nolte and Linda (Frank) Prince; nine grandchildren, Derek and David Williams, Amy (Phil) Day, Bethany (Ryan) Brown, Julie (Chad) Staffan, Laura (Toby) Cline, Robert, Jason (Deleen), and Tony Gillenwater; 13 great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Evelyn, Lydia and Andrew Brown, Megan, Sarah, Kaitlyn and Avery Staffan, Kiley, Ellie, Sadie, and Hailey Cline, Bennett Warner; and many nieces and nephews. Private family memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements with the SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, Ohio, where online guestbook may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now