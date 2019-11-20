The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Noor Islamic Cultural Center
5001 Wilcox Rd
Dublin, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mazhar Jalil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mazhar Jalil

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mazhar Jalil Obituary
Jalil, Mazhar
Dr. Mazhar Jalil, 82, passed away on Nov. 15, 2019. Raised in India, it was his life's mission to get an education and come to the U.S. He did just that receiving a BA, two Masters, a Phd and a Postdoctorate. He then worked as a scientist for the Ohio Dept of Health for 36 years. As a founding member of the Muslim community in Ohio, he was passionate about interfaith relations and helped establish the Interfaith Association of Central Ohio. He also co-authored two books with an an Ohio Minister (Paul D. Numrich), and an Ohio Rabbi (Norman Hosansky). No barrier was too big or idea too grand as long as it was in the service to others. He truly was the American Dream. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Interfaith Assoc. of Central Ohio, 65 Jefferson Ave, Cols, OH 43215. Please note "Mazhar Jalil Interfaith Service Award". A funeral is scheduled Fri, Nov. 22 at 1:30pm at Noor Islamic Cultural Center, 5001 Wilcox Rd, Dublin, OH 43016. All are welcome. Dr. Jalil is survived by his wife, Betty; and his children, Tariq, Khalid, Aisha; and his granddaughter, Safeeya.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mazhar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now