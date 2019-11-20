|
|
Jalil, Mazhar
Dr. Mazhar Jalil, 82, passed away on Nov. 15, 2019. Raised in India, it was his life's mission to get an education and come to the U.S. He did just that receiving a BA, two Masters, a Phd and a Postdoctorate. He then worked as a scientist for the Ohio Dept of Health for 36 years. As a founding member of the Muslim community in Ohio, he was passionate about interfaith relations and helped establish the Interfaith Association of Central Ohio. He also co-authored two books with an an Ohio Minister (Paul D. Numrich), and an Ohio Rabbi (Norman Hosansky). No barrier was too big or idea too grand as long as it was in the service to others. He truly was the American Dream. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Interfaith Assoc. of Central Ohio, 65 Jefferson Ave, Cols, OH 43215. Please note "Mazhar Jalil Interfaith Service Award". A funeral is scheduled Fri, Nov. 22 at 1:30pm at Noor Islamic Cultural Center, 5001 Wilcox Rd, Dublin, OH 43016. All are welcome. Dr. Jalil is survived by his wife, Betty; and his children, Tariq, Khalid, Aisha; and his granddaughter, Safeeya.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019