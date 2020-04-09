Home

McKinley Carthon Jr.


1997 - 2020
McKinley Carthon Jr. Obituary
Carthon Jr., McKinley
1997 - 2020
McKinley Carthon Jr., age 22. Sunrise December 9, 1997 and Sunset April 5, 2020. Private services Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the CARTHON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2020
