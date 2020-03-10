|
Woods, Medrith
1942 - 2020
Medrith A. Woods "Woody", age 77, passed away on March 9, 2020. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Roy Woods Jr., son Michael "Mike" Woods, siblings Gwen Seymour and Pete Hix, granddaughters Amber, Marybeth, and Tiffany. She is survived by her children, Roy (Heather) Woods III, Victor (Nickie) Woods, and Kristal (John) Hilpert; grandchildren, Cory, Haley, Olivia, Tara, Katie; many great grandchildren, and other good friends and family. Friends may call at the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL, 3393 Broadway, Grove City on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8pm, where funeral services will then be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10am. Interment to follow at Muhlenburg Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020