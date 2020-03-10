Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Medrith Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Medrith Woods


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Medrith Woods Obituary
Woods, Medrith
1942 - 2020
Medrith A. Woods "Woody", age 77, passed away on March 9, 2020. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Roy Woods Jr., son Michael "Mike" Woods, siblings Gwen Seymour and Pete Hix, granddaughters Amber, Marybeth, and Tiffany. She is survived by her children, Roy (Heather) Woods III, Victor (Nickie) Woods, and Kristal (John) Hilpert; grandchildren, Cory, Haley, Olivia, Tara, Katie; many great grandchildren, and other good friends and family. Friends may call at the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL, 3393 Broadway, Grove City on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8pm, where funeral services will then be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10am. Interment to follow at Muhlenburg Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Medrith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -