Megan Elizabeth Bell, age 28, of Herndon, VA, loving daughter and sister, passed away unexpectedly September 12, 2019 following an automobile accident. Megan was born July 2, 1991 in Columbus, Ohio to Ed and Monica (Flugge) Bell. She was a 2009 graduate of Hilliard Darby High School, attended Columbus State and the Paul Mitchell school. She was currently a server at Ireland's Four Provinces in Falls Church, VA. Megan had a passion for life, she was known for her quick wit, compassionate spirit, competitive attitude and zest for life. Her love for family and friends will live on in the hearts of all those lives she touched. Preceded in death by grandparents Charles and Lois Bell and grandmother Patty Love Williams. Survived by parents, Edward Bell and Monica (Dan Modlich) Bell; brother, Matt (Matt Lovett); grandfather, Randall Flugge; and many loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends 4-7 pm Thursday, September 26, 2019 at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where a celebration of life service will follow at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Megan Bell Scholarship Fund at https://hilliard.z2systems.com/np/clients/hilliard/donation.jsp.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 23, 2019