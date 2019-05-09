Home

Megan Dunaway

Megan Dunaway Obituary
Dunaway, Megan
1986 - 2019
Megan Dunaway, age 33, passed away on May 9, 2019. Preceded in death by father Barry Dunaway, husband Jeff Goddard Jr., maternal grandfather Larry Harrow and paternal grandmother Lois Dunaway. Survived by children, Cyrus, Journey, Jeff "Noah", and Benji; mother, Kathi (Dan) Toth; sisters, Stacie Montella and Danielle Toth; maternal grandmother, Barbara Harrow; aunt, Kim Scott; numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. Family will receive friends Monday, May 13, 2019 beginning at 4 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St. Pastor Grayson Atha officiating. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct memorial contributions to Vertical 196 (www.vertical196.org). To sign and view Megan's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 10, 2019
