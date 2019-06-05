|
|
Brewer, Megan M
1971 - 2019
Megan Michelle Brewer, 47, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on August 9, 1971 to Charles Brewer and Patricia Weatherby Brewer. She was preceded in death by all of her grandparents and her father Charles Brewer. She is survived by her brothers, Brad (Karen) Brewer of Columbus, Matt (Mindy) Brewer; niece, Olivia Brewer; and nephew, Luke Brewer of Breckenridge, Colorado; her aunts, Sharon Weatherby of Delaware, Ohio, Pam Straker; and cousin, Nicole Faccinto of New Albany, Ohio; also special friends, Gary Holstein Jr of West Virginia, Mary Ann Shaver, Doug Parker of New York City, and Naomi Ritter of Columbus, Ohio. Megan graduated from Bellefontaine High School in 1989 and attended OSU for 2 years. At that time she decided she wanted to go to New York City. She worked as a receptionist at the law firm of Wachtell, Rosen, Lipton, and Katz. After a few years she decided to return to Columbus, where she resided until her death. Megan was veteran serving in the US Air Force Reserves, while spending most of her time in Ohio, she went on a construction mission in El Salvador and was in the 445 Civil Engineering squadron at Al Dhafra Air Force Base in the United Arab Emirates. Megan loved animals and had several in her lifetime. She also had a little white dog named Benji, who was the center of her life and loved dearly. Megan was a kind and generous person and will be missed by many. Per her wishes, she will be cremated with services at a later date. Should anyone wish to do anything in her memory, you can donate to a cat shelter in Columbus.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 7, 2019