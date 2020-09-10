Mountain, Megan V
1929 - 2020
Megan V. Mountain, age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her residence in Grove City. She is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Mary Ellen (Gibson) Jones, her loving husband of 45 years, John Michael Mountain, her son John Michael Mountain Jr., siblings Jack, Kay, Mary. Megan is survived by her children, Megan (John) Gilligan, Anne (Dan) Foote, Catherine (Olivier Nicolay) Mountain, Matthew (Julie) Mountain; 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; siblings, Patricia (Graham) Ledger, Anne Brennan, Margaret (Tom) Unsal; many nieces and nephews; and friend and caregiver, Lisa Rowe. Special thanks to Crista Jenkins and all the caregivers at Mt. Carmel Hospice. Megan is from Sheffield, England where during World War II she was bombed out of her family home and her book keeping job at Sheffield Steel, but she met John at a Saturday night dance while he was on leave and later came to America to marry him. Megan was a founding member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. She was a humble, kind, and generous person. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3730 Broadway with Monsignor John Cody, Celebrant. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery next to her beloved husband. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
