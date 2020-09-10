1/
Megan V. Mountain
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Megan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mountain, Megan V
1929 - 2020
Megan V. Mountain, age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her residence in Grove City. She is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Mary Ellen (Gibson) Jones, her loving husband of 45 years, John Michael Mountain, her son John Michael Mountain Jr., siblings Jack, Kay, Mary. Megan is survived by her children, Megan (John) Gilligan, Anne (Dan) Foote, Catherine (Olivier Nicolay) Mountain, Matthew (Julie) Mountain; 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; siblings, Patricia (Graham) Ledger, Anne Brennan, Margaret (Tom) Unsal; many nieces and nephews; and friend and caregiver, Lisa Rowe. Special thanks to Crista Jenkins and all the caregivers at Mt. Carmel Hospice. Megan is from Sheffield, England where during World War II she was bombed out of her family home and her book keeping job at Sheffield Steel, but she met John at a Saturday night dance while he was on leave and later came to America to marry him. Megan was a founding member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. She was a humble, kind, and generous person. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3730 Broadway with Monsignor John Cody, Celebrant. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery next to her beloved husband. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign her online guest book or leave a special memory or photo.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved