Melanie Tharp Behrens, age 74, of Marysville, Ohio and Naples, Florida, died peacefully Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus following a three-month battle with brain cancer. A 1963 graduate of Upper Arlington High School, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in dental hygiene from The Ohio State University in 1967. While residing with her husband, Dan, in Marysville, she worked as a dental hygienist and was a weekly human-interest columnist and a recipe columnist for Marysville Journal-Tribune. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church, a former Marysville Board of Education member, a member of Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and enjoyed golfing and participating in tennis league. While wintering in Naples, she served on the Harbour Cove Club condominium board and enjoyed playing pickle ball, Mah-jongg and Words with Friends. She was born December 12, 1945, in Columbus to the late Melvin E. and Marguerite Beaver Tharp. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Daniel E. Behrens; two sons, Michael (Jennifer) Behrens and their children, Cole and Marguerite, all of Loveland, Ohio and Kevin (Roberta) Behrens and their son, Berkley, all of Marysville, Ohio; her brother, Michael D. Tharp (Lisa Garner) of St. Petersburg, Florida; three nieces, Kristin (Rob) Cornejo, Kelly (Brian) Ellefson and Kathryn (Marcus) Kawakami; and many cousins, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at First English Lutheran Church at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Melanie's memory to the building fund at First English Lutheran Church, 687 London Avenue, Marysville, Ohio 43040. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
