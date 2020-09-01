1/
Melanie Behrens
1945 - 2020
Behrens, Melanie
A memorial service celebrating the life of Melanie Tharp Behrens, 74, will be held at 3pm Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at First English Lutheran Church, 687 London Ave. (St. Rt. 38), in Marysville. She died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Riverside Hospital following a three-month battle with cancer, but the memorial service was unable to be scheduled at that time due to the coronavirus pandemic. She was born Dec. 12, 1945, in Columbus to the late Melvin E. and Marguerite Beaver Tharp. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Daniel E. Behrens; two sons, Michael (Jennifer) Behrens and their children, Cole and Marguerite of Loveland, Ohio, and Kevin (Roberta) Behrens and their son, Berkley of Marysville; her brother, Michael D. Tharp (Lisa Garner) of St. Petersburg, Florida, and his three daughters. Memorial contributions may be made in Melanie's memory to the First English Lutheran Church building fund. Underwood Funeral Home, Marysville, is assisting the family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
03:00 PM
First English Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
