Miller, Melba Eva
1926 - 2020
Melba Eva Miller, age 94, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Westminster Thurber. She was the daughter of the late Ernest H. and Eunice K. (Schehl) Miller. Retired from the State of Ohio, Department of Mental Health 1945-1983. Member of Saint Christopher Catholic Church. There is no visitation. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Saint Christopher Catholic Church, 1420 Grandview Avenue, (43212). Burial Mount Olivet Cemetery, Caldwell, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, Mass offerings requested for the repose of her soul to Saint Christopher Parish. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com
. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus.