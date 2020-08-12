1/
Melba Eva Miller
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miller, Melba Eva
1926 - 2020
Melba Eva Miller, age 94, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Westminster Thurber. She was the daughter of the late Ernest H. and Eunice K. (Schehl) Miller. Retired from the State of Ohio, Department of Mental Health 1945-1983. Member of Saint Christopher Catholic Church. There is no visitation. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Saint Christopher Catholic Church, 1420 Grandview Avenue, (43212). Burial Mount Olivet Cemetery, Caldwell, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, Mass offerings requested for the repose of her soul to Saint Christopher Parish. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Christopher Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved