Sammons, Meleta
1928 - 2019
Meleta J. Sammons, age 91, Thursday, August 22, 2019, Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Retired from Lifeway Christian Store. She was an active member of Whitehall Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Groveport. She was an avid reader, music lover, and loved spending time with her family. Preceded in death by husband Harry Sammons, sons David and Steven Sammons, granddaughter Abigail Sammons, son-in-law Robert Lee. Survived by daughters, Deborah Lee, Carole (Dennis) Bryant; grandchildren, Amy (Shaun) Sagle, Jennifer (David) Francis, Andrew Lee, Rebecca and Jonathan Bryant, Carissa (Nathan) Kershner, Emily, Hilary, Haley, Joley and Will Sammons; great grandchildren, Evan and Avery Sagle, Zoey Francis; brother, Earl (Donna) Hatfield; other loving family and friends. Friends may call Sunday 2-5 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Funeral service Tuesday 11 AM, First Baptist Church of Groveport, 5521 Groveport Rd. Dr. Greg Cooper officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2019