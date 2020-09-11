Briscoe, Melinda "Mel"
1967 - 2020
Melinda Ann Briscoe, age 53, of Columbus, passed away on August 29, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Mel was born in Fort Madison, Iowa, on July 10, 1967, to Kenneth and Marilyn Briscoe (Bollin). Melinda was preceded in death by her mother Marilyn. Melinda is survived by her father, Kenneth (Jane) Briscoe of Dumont, Iowa; her sister, Deb (Ralph) Schaad of Lima, Ohio; her brother, Jason (Nikki) Briscoe of Burleson, Texas; two nephews, Andrew (Susana) Schaad and Brody Briscoe; two nieces, Alexa Schaad and Betsy Briscoe; and two great-nephews. Melinda graduated from Liberty University in 1989, and previously worked for Madison's of Columbus Inc. and Abbott Nutrition. Mel also worked for Touch Bionics in Columbus, Ohio until her declining health no longer permitted her to work. Mel was a warm, generous, and loving sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. Anyone that had the privilege to know Mel knows how vibrant and full of life she was and how deeply her loss will be felt. In honor of Melinda, a celebration of life service will be held on her birthday: July 10, 2021 from 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pink Ribbon Girls or the Cancer Support Community of Central Ohio. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
