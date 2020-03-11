The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
1941 - 2020
Melinda Carter Obituary
Carter, Melinda
1941 - 2020
Melinda Mooney Carter, age 78, of Columbus, passed away March 9, 2020 at Willow Brook Christian Home. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Thomas Carter, parents Charles and Genevieve Mooney and brother John Simpson Mooney. She is survived by her children, Lara (Tim) Julien, John Rister, Melissa (Bryon) Woerner and Elizabeth Carter (Ragen King); grandchildren, Danielle, Joe (Drakulich), Hunter, Bryce (Julien), Madeline, Adelaide, Sam (Grubbe), William (Carter-King), Collin Rister; siblings, Melissa (Philip) Mooney-Schultz. Melinda was a graduate of North High School, Franklin University and Otterbein University. She was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd and Chi Omega. Friends will be received 9-10AM Friday, March 13, at Church of the Good Shepherd, 6176 Sharon Woods Blvd., Columbus, where a service will follow at 10AM. Pastor Jeremy Moyers officiating. Burial will follow at Flint Cemetery. Contributions may be made to and/or Bella Care Hospice. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2020
