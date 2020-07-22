1/
Melissa Dingess
1994 - 2020
Melissa Lynn Dingess, age 26, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Survived by daughters, Payton Dingess and Emma Dingess; mother, Donna Dorman; father, Bobby Vance; sisters, Deborah Dingess, Lori Vance; brother, Joshua Dingess; grandparents, Ralph and Debbie Dingess; sister-in-law, Mandy Failor; niece, Haylie; special cousins, Amanda and Miranda Brofft; cousins, Samantha and Angel Dingess; special aunt, Karen Dingess; aunt, Marcy Leyba; special uncle, Ralph Dingess, Jr.; uncle, Tom Payne; mother-in-law, Lori Brown; many other friends and loved ones. Preceded in death by step-dad Lamont Dorman, boyfriend Kyle Stewart. Funeral service Saturday 10AM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call 1 hour prior to service. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
July 23, 2020
Dear Dingess Family,
We, the families of The Compassionate Friends, send you our heartfelt condolences. The Compassionate Friends is an international grief support group for parents, grandparents and siblings who have suffered the heartbreaking loss of a child. Our only mission is to provide comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a son or daughter, brother or sister, or grandchild, and to help others better assist the grieving family. We meet twice monthly in Columbus from 7-9 PM on the second Tuesday and 2-4 PM on the fourth Sunday at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1479 Morse Road, Columbus, Ohio 43229. If and when you are ready to do so, please join us. We need Not Walk Alone. We are The Compassionate Friends.
The Compassionate Friends
Columbus, Ohio Chapter
(614) 882-8986
www.tcfcolumbus.org
www.compassionatefriends.org
The Compassionate Friends
