|
|
Bearinger, Melita
Dominican Sister of Peace, Sister Melita Bearinger died at Mohun Health Care Center, Columbus, OH on Friday, January 31, 2019. She was born in 1929 in Turtle Creek, PA and in 1947 entered the congregation of St. Mary of the Springs, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace. Sr. Melita earned degrees from the College of St. Mary of the Springs, now Ohio Dominican University, DePaul University and earned the license to teach Workshop Way from Xavier University of Louisiana. She taught in schools in Illinois, Pennsylvania, New York and New Mexico. She also served as Principal at schools in PA, OH and NM. In the Columbus diocese she taught at St. James the Less and St. Gabriel grade schools in Columbus and Holy Trinity in Somerset. From 1987-2002, she was Business Manager for the Workshop Way. She was preceded in death by her parents Victor L. and Edna Laird Bearinger, her brother Victor J. and her sister Mary Louise Dietz. She is survived by several nieces and a nephew. A Vigil of Remembrance Service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2019, 4:45PM at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel, with the wake continuing until 7p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be held at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel on Friday, February 21, 9AM followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME. Memorial gifts in Sr. Melita's memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219 or submitted securely at oppeace.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020