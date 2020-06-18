Melody Brown
1962 - 2020
Melody L. Brown, age 58, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born on May 17, 1962 in Columbus, OH. Melody graduated from Westland High School in 1980. She spent her career at Ashland, in Dublin, and raised her family in Upper Arlington. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Jim; children, Cameron (Taylor), and Brooke. She fought a courageous, decade-plus long battle with breast cancer, but her faith and will to live never wavered. Celebration of Life will be held at 5PM on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at High Street Baptist Church, 7399 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43235. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
High Street Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

