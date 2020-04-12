|
|
Martin, Melody
1959 - 2020
Melody Ann Martin, age 60, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away at home on April 9, 2020, surounded by her family. Melody was born June 11, 1959 to the late Dub and Betty (Dickerson) Findley in Havre, Montana. She graduated with an associate degree in Special Education from Eastern Oregon University and Montana State University and later became a Special Education Professional Aide in the Southwest Licking School District. Melody is a member of Violet Baptist Church and will be remembered for her selfless desire to show God's love. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Terry Martin, son, Aaron Martin; daughter, Manda (Nathan) Daley; grandchildren, Sawyer Martin, Julia Martin, Weston Daley, Adalynn Daley; sisters, Kathy Pavlik , Debbie Butts; brother, Gary Findley; and several nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dick Findley. A celebration of her life will be held around 1st or 2nd weekend of June (June 11th is Melody's Birthday) at the Violet Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Melody's memory to the Mizpah Christian Retreat in White Sulphur Springs, MT. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020