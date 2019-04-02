|
Millar, Melody
1942 - 2019
Melody Ann Millar, age 76, of Brookdale Senior Living in Dublin, Muirfield, Ohio, formerly of Thornville (Buckeye Lake), and West Jefferson, Ohio, passed away Sunday morning, March 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born July 19, 1942, she was preceded in death by parents John H. Browning Jr. and Ann M. Browning McGrath, brother John H. Browning III, and her loving husband of 54 years Donald L. Millar. Survived by her 5 loving children: daughters, Monica (Mark) Hall, Karen (Mike) Studebaker; sons, Tim, Jim (Debi), Don (Kathy); grandchildren, Brie (Billy) Sellers, Courtney Williams, Amy Dugan, Jimmy (Hannah), Jared and Dylan Millar, Kenzi Millar Studebaker; and great grandchildren, Gabriel Sellers, Parker and Avery Dugan; loving sisters, Melanie Elfrink and Mary McGrath. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Melody was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother (GG Mel), sister and good friend to many. The most significant role in life to her was motherhood and family. Before retirement she was employed as a Pharmacy Technician. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living and Brookdale Hospice. A gathering will be held Friday, April 5 at 9:30-11AM with a memorial service following at 11AM at First Community Church, 1320 Cambridge Blvd., Columbus, OH with private inurnment at Union Cemetery immediately following. She is gone from our sight, but never our memories…gone from our touch, but never our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either or March of Dimes. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019