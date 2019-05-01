Ebright, Melville and Donna

1927 - 2019



Both Melville Ebright and Donna Acker were born in Wooster, Ohio in 1927: Mel on Feb. 23, Donna on Dec. 2. They grew up in the same area, an agricultural community in Wayne County, and the intersection of the two families was routine for these neighboring farmers, teachers, and business people. Melville graduated from Wooster HS and went to Ohio State University, Donna graduated from Shreve HS and attended Bowling Green State University. It was during their time in college that their romance bloomed. They married on February 25 in 1950. Melville Lloyd Ebright passed away on February 7, just 18 days short of their 69th wedding anniversary. Donna Acker Ebright passed 51 days later on March 30. They are preceded in death by parents Melville C. and Vera Sidle Ebright, and William H. and Verda Wile Acker, as well as siblings Lucille Ebright (Cliff) Varns, Mildred Ebright (Maurice) Cutler, Louise Ebright (Lester) Myers, and Betty Acker Staebell, and son Scott Ebright. They are survived by brother, Larry Acker (Cindy); son, Rod Ebright (Lynn); daughter-in-law, Jill Ewan Ebright; six grandchildren, Jonathan Ebright, Francie (James) Wooster, Olsen Ebright, Todd Ebright, Grant (Morgan) Ebright, and Meghan Ebright; and two great grandchildren, Abraham Ebright and Annie Robey Wooster. Both enjoyed fulfilling careers, Mel in the meat processing industry and Donna as an educator. They lived in numerous cities, including Wooster, Middleburg Heights, Strongsville, Upper Arlington, and North Canton, OH; Chesterfield, MO; Greenfield, IN; and Naples and Fort Myers, FL. In their retirement years, they traveled extensively. They sometimes booked cruises but most often drove their motor home, covering more than 250,000 miles and visiting every Canadian province and all 49 of the continental United States. To remember and celebrate these two long-lived, intertwined lives, there will be a memorial service at 2 PM on Saturday, May 11 at Zion Lutheran Church, 301 North Market Street in Wooster, Ohio 44691. Following this service, from 3-4 PM, all are invited to a Memorial Gathering downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to the . Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 5, 2019