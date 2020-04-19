Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Blackburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Blackburn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Blackburn Obituary
Blackburn, Melvin
1950 - 2020
Melvin Blackburn Jr., 69, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away April 18, 2020. He was born on September 7, 1950 in Fort Campbell, KY to the late Melvin Blackburn Sr. and Ruby Mae Thacker. He is preceded in death by his brother, Bruce A. Blackburn. Surviving family includes, wife of 9 years, Jennifer Blackburn; children, Christopher A. (Jamie) Blackburn, Tammy (John) Monn, Sherry (David) Haught, William Mahoney, Jeffrey (Sharonda) Sindel, Jason Sindel, Stephanie Farrow; 13 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; as well as many loving extended family and friends. The family asks that any monetary contributions be made to Mt. Carmel East Hospice. www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -