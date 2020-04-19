|
|
Blackburn, Melvin
1950 - 2020
Melvin Blackburn Jr., 69, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away April 18, 2020. He was born on September 7, 1950 in Fort Campbell, KY to the late Melvin Blackburn Sr. and Ruby Mae Thacker. He is preceded in death by his brother, Bruce A. Blackburn. Surviving family includes, wife of 9 years, Jennifer Blackburn; children, Christopher A. (Jamie) Blackburn, Tammy (John) Monn, Sherry (David) Haught, William Mahoney, Jeffrey (Sharonda) Sindel, Jason Sindel, Stephanie Farrow; 13 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; as well as many loving extended family and friends. The family asks that any monetary contributions be made to Mt. Carmel East Hospice. www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020