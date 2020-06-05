Melvin Clemens
1931 - 2020
Clemens, Melvin
1931 - 2020
Melvin "Mel" Clemens, 88, of Reynoldsburg, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on June 3, 2020. He was born on December 2, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio to Emerald and Lillian Clemens. Mel graduated from Mifflin High School where he was an outstanding athlete and earned a scholarship to Cincinnati where he played football and was a member of the SAE fraternity. He has been a resident of Reynoldsburg since 1951, and was a longtime City Servant. Mel has lived a life of service. He began by serving his country in the United States Marine Corp. Then he brought that same attitude of service to his community. He then served on what was known as the Village Council when he was 28 years old, before the village of Reynoldsburg became a city. He served two years as a village councilman, nine years as an at-large City Council member and the last 18 years as Ward 4 City Council representative. He also served 16 years on the Truro Township Board of Trustees and 11 years as the city's safety service director. He has represented many things in our city including the grand marshal of the Fourth of July parade in 2017. He loved to serve others but always said that his one problem was that he was always right. He and Nancy were also longtime members of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church, and worked together to run the Reynoldsburg Teen Center for many years. Mel settled in Reynoldsburg because he met his wife, Nancy, a graduate of Reynoldsburg High School, at a weekly square dance. He always said, "Nancy is the reason I stayed in Reynoldsburg." That first dance was in 1949. They were married for 56 years, and had five children. Nancy died May 17, 2008 and Mel has been missing her ever since. Most importantly he will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, and joyful grandfather. The joy of his life was his family. Mel is preceded in death by the love of his life Nancy Carol Clemens, his parents and brother Sonny. He is survived by children, Vicki and Phil Westfall, Cheri and Rex Cramer, Candi Clemens (Tom Murray), Melodi (Jon) Slater, and Shane (Jennifer) Clemens; brother, Emerald "Scout" Clemens; grandchildren, Marc (Janice) Westfall, Chrissy (CC) Snyder, Stephanie Westfall, Jaimee (Jason) Hoy, Josh (Beth) Horacek, Sunny (Steve) Osborne, Adrienne (Adam) Woodard, Jack (Andrea) Cramer, Wade (Lisa) Cramer, Jon III (Rachael), Andrew (Lydia), and Samantha (Joe) Harding, Maddison, Nicholas, Faith, and Colt Clemens; numerous great-grandchildren; good friend, Eric Louys; many more extended family and friends. His family will receive friends on Friday, July 10, from 1-3 and 5-8pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his service will be held on Saturday, July 11, at 10am. Graveside service to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Donations in Mel's memory may be made to Truro Township Fire Department, P.O. 647, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
JUN
10
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
JUN
11
Service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
