Clemens, Melvin "Mel"1931 - 2020Melvin "Mel" Clemens, 88, of Reynoldsburg, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on June 3, 2020. His family will receive friends on Friday, July 10, from 1-3 & 5-8pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his service will be held on Saturday, July 11, at 10am. Graveside service to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. His complete obituary may be seen by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com