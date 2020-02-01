Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Melvin Frazier


1941 - 2020
Melvin Frazier Obituary
Frazier, Melvin
1941 - 2020
Melvin L. Frazier, age 78, Thursday, January 30, 2020. Former employee of Big Bear Stores and retired from Sanese Services. Served in the Marine Corps reserves. Survived by wife, Linda Frazier; children, Julie Gustafson (Doug) and Brian Frazier (Kim); Grandchildren, Lauren Gustafson, Ethan Gustafson, Hunter Frazier, and Levi Frazier; mother, Helen Volpe; sister, Linda Van Dyke (Danny). Preceded in death by father, Howard Frazier; brothers, Raymond Frazier and Richard Frazier. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 11:00am until time of service at 1:00pm with Pastor John Ruiz officiating. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Columbus, OH. Visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com for condolences. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the or the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020
