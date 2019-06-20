|
|
Hanley, Melvin
1931 - 2019
Melvin Hanley, 88, Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Melvin served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Valor for heroic actions during the Battle of Pork Chop Hill. He worked for many years as an engineer with Rockwell International. Melvin was a Kentucky Colonel and he was a member of the American Legion, Baltimore V.F.W., Masons, and Shriners. He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Jane Hanley; grandsons, William Hanley and Robert (Jennifer) Hanley; great grandchildren, Audrey Martins, Jayden Martins, Elye Martins, and Ava Hanley; sisters, Annie (Bob) Stanley and Carolyn Fisk; and longtime companion, Norma Studer. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Tyo Hanley, son Michael Hanley, parents William and Iva Hanley, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Memorial service will be held at 11:30 am Monday at the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home, Baltimore. Family and friends may visit from 10:30-11:30 am Monday at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Donations may be made in memory of Melvin to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 21, 2019